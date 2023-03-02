Haitian woman dies aboard U.S. Coast Guard cutter following interdiction

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Haitian migrant died while aboard a U.S. Coast Guard cutter on Wednesday, authorities announced.

According to the Coast Guard, a 40-year-old woman that was interdicted while attempting to enter the United States illegally passed away on the Coast Guard Cutter Nathan Bruckenthal.

Crew members attempted to resuscitate the woman after she was found unresponsive, and she was eventually taken to a hospital by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

The Coast Guard said the woman was interdicted with 53 other people on Monday approximately two miles off Lake Worth Inlet.

They are attempted to contact her next of kin, as she was not traveling with any family members, authorities said.

The Coast Guard said it would conduct a “standard administrative investigation into the matter.”