Good Samaritans pull crash victims from their cars after fiery wreck on I-75

WESTON, Fla. – A couple of Good Samaritans raced into action after seeing a car on fire along I-75.

Many people came across the fiery crash Wednesday night but only two men decided to step in.

Those two heroes likely saved lives.

One of those men, Steven McGee, started recording video after he had pulled a man from his burning vehicle.

“The only thing you’re thinking about is there’s a guy in that car and his car is on fire, get him out,” McGee said.

Moments before, McGee said he ran towards the accident on the westbound lanes of I-75 near Indian Trace Road.

“This guy’s car was on fire, this guy was trapped, and nobody else was doing anything,”McGee said. “I think there were like five people videotaping and screaming that there was somebody in the car.”

McGee decided he would do something, working with another man to bust the windows of the two vehicles.

“And I grab an iron, an iron pan, and I just come back, and I’m whacking the window,” he said.

They eventually pulled the men out. One of them was unconscious and the other was pleading for help.

“That guy’s door was jammed, he couldn’t get out, he was screaming, ‘Get me out, get me out,’” McGee said. “We smashed his window, unlocked his door from the inside, got his seatbelt off, pulled him out.”

The heroes then tended to the crash victims’ wounds until paramedics arrived. The men in the crash survived thanks to two quick thinking Good Samaritans.

Authorities have yet to provide an update on the two people injured in the crash.

McGee said they were both conscious and responding when paramedics finally arrived.