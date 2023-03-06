Longtime Miami food pantry Village Freedge abruptly evicted

Miami’s Village Freedge has been forced to shut down after they were abruptly evicted.

Founder Sherina Jones and volunteers were rapidly moving things out of the pantry Monday after police officers arrived alongside the building owner.

“I just feel like I’ve been fighting since I started taking care of the community, just feels like it’s been a fight,” said Jones.

It’s been a bitter back and forth battle with the landlord for months.

“We didn’t receive a 24 hours’ notice, three day notice, no notices at all,” Jones said. “They just showed up today with a locksmith.”

Local 10 News has reported on issues with the building in the past.

The property, owned by Gator Investments, has had numerous structural issues, yet the rent, $3,800 dollars a month, was still being paid.

Calls by Local 10 News to Gator Investments for comment have gone unanswered.

What we do know is that the Seventh Avenue corridor has become very attractive for gentrification, with tenants telling Local 10 News the eviction has more to do with pushing them out.

“Because of where it sits in terms of Miami Beach flooding, this has become prime real estate. It’s a Black neighborhood,” tenant Dr. Armen Henderson, with Dade County Street Response, said.

The concern now is what this means for community resources such as the Village Freedge and their neighboring tenant, Dade County Street Response, which was already evicted a few weeks ago.

“They were serving us and the pantry, but the paperwork wasn’t proper so they could only put us out at that time,” said Berlinda Dixon with Dade County Street Response.

Roots Collective, located next door, has opened up their space to Hudson for as long as she needs until she can find a more permanent solution.

“I don’t like feeling like I let the community down, because they are going to be outside the building tomorrow waiting for food, and I don’t know if we are going to be able to operate,” Jones said.

A GoFundMe page was set up to help The Village Freedge, and it can be found by clicking here.