Sunrise police: 1 killed, 1 hurt after car hits light pole, strikes pedestrians

SUNRISE, Fla. – Sunrise police are investigating a crash that left a pedestrian dead and another injured Monday morning.

Sunrise police Sgt. Darwin Arroyo said the crash happened at around 6 a.m. on North University Drive, near Oakland Park Boulevard.

Arroyo said the driver of a silver Toyota Corolla left the roadway, hit a light pole and then the two pedestrians, a man and a woman, as they were walking on the sidewalk.

He said rescue crews pronounced the woman dead at the scene, while they took the man to Broward Health Medical Center with injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

The driver and passenger weren’t injured and remained at the scene and were cooperating with investigators, Arroyo said.

He said police were investigating what caused the driver to lose control.

Police haven’t released the names of anyone involved as of late Monday morning.