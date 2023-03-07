BSO: Detectives searching for shooter after being caught on camera firing rounds at West Park home

WEST PARK, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating after a person was caught on camera firing shots at a home in West Park last month.

According to BSO Public Information Officer Gerdy St. Louis, deputies responded to a shooting around 9:40 p.m. on Feb. 7 near the 3700 block of Southwest 32nd Street.

Local 10 News obtained surveillance video from BSO showing a light-colored four-door sedan slowly entering the neighborhood.

Minutes later, the video shows a car stopping and a person is seen exiting the passenger side door. The passenger is then seen pointing a gun toward a nearby residence and firing approximately 10 rounds.

Video surveillance then shows the shooter reentering the vehicle and the car fleeing the area.

According to investigators, several bullets struck the home, but no one was injured.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the shooter and the driver’s identities to contact BSO Violent Crimes Unit Detective Evelyn Rotella at 954-321-4162 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.