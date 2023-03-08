Drunk driver kills man, leaves behind trail of car crashes in Miami-Dade, police say

MIAMI – A 39-year-old man appeared in Miami-Dade County court on Wednesday to face charges for crimes that detectives said he committed while he was drunk. The list includes killing a man.

Arguing that David Noel is a danger to the community, prosecutors asked Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer for no less than a $100,000 bond, plus house arrest.

Glazer said the standard bond for vehicular homicide is $75,000. Noel’s public defender told Glazer that as a warehouse worker, he couldn’t afford it.

“The legislature needs to step in and modify the bonds for what they believe is appropriate,” Glazer said before setting his bond at $55,000.

Noel, of West Little River, was driving a 2003 GMC Yukon when he left a trail of hit-and-run crashes on Sept. 20, in northern Miami-Dade, according to a police report.

Detective Richard Closius concluded he had been driving drunk and a toxicology report confirmed that at .196 his blood alcohol level was above the .08 legal limit, according to police.

Noel was driving northbound on Northwest 27 Avenue when he crashed into several drivers at Northwest 93 Street and kept on going, according to police.

Noel then drove into X-Auto Sales at 9300 NW 27 Ave, crashed into several parked cars, didn’t stop, and started to speed eastbound on Northwest 99 Street, according to police.

A man was unloading a bicycle from the bed of his parked 2017 Toyota Tundra when Noel crashed into him, severing his legs and vaulting him over 100 feet on the roadway where he died, according to police.

The impact also caused the Toyota Tundra to injure another man, as Noel sped away until he crashed into a fence, a wooden utility power pole, and yet another parked car, according to police.

Police officers found the GMC Yukon had overturned and a witness pointed out Noel was hiding behind bushes, according to police. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel took Noel to Aventura Hospital.

Noel later surrendered and confessed to the crime, according to his public defender. On Tuesday, detectives questioned him at the Miami-Dade Police Department’s headquarters in Doral and they arrested him after he admitted to being the driver of the Yukon, according to the arrest report.

Records show corrections officers booked Noel on Tuesday night at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, where he remained on Wednesday afternoon. He is facing charges of vehicular homicide, DUI manslaughter/failure to render aid, leaving the scene of a fatal crash, and leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury.