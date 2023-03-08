Man brings 2 women home from Hard Rock, but luck runs out, deputies say: they steal his stuff

Broward County deputies say a Pompano Beach man’s “entertaining” evening at the Seminole Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood ended in bad luck after a pair of women he brought back home with him took some of his valuables.

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Broward County deputies say a Pompano Beach man’s “entertaining” evening at the Seminole Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood ended in bad luck after a pair of women he brought back home with him took some of his valuables.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office released surveillance footage of the Dec. 18 incident on Wednesday in hopes of identifying the women involved.

The video provided by BSO shows the two women making themselves at home in the man’s townhouse before running out the door and into the parking lot. One of the women appears to have a wardrobe malfunction as she sprints across the pavement.

According to BSO, the suspects made off with items, including a gun, sneakers and watches.

Anyone with information is asked to call BSO Detective Michael Sgro at 954-786-4208 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

BSO video release: