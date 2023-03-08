Miramar police searching for vehicle owner involved in hit-and-run that left man critically injured

MIRAMAR, Fla. – The Miramar Police Department held a press conference Wednesday for a hit-and-run crash that left a man critically injured and fighting for his life.

According to police, the crash occurred around 1:45 a.m. Saturday in the 6500 block of Pembroke Road.

Authorities said 31-year-old Jahmaar Williams was attempting to cross the street when he was struck by a vehicle heading eastbound on Pembroke Road.

Police said the driver of the vehicle fled the scene without stopping to help Williams.

Williams’s parents, who travelled from out of town to attend the press conference, expressing their sadness to reporters.

“Not being able to hear his voice, not being able to touch my baby and he doesn’t respond, it’s extremely hard,” said Eleska Moore, Williams’s mother.

His parents are now asking for the public’s help to find the driver responsible for leaving their son with a breathing tube down his throat and unconscious.

“(He has) a charismatic smile that would light up any room,” said John Williams, Jahmaar Williams’s father.

Jahmaar Williams’s loved ones told Local 10 News that the victim has a 4-year-old son.

The victim’s brother, Chris Williams, said he witnessed the crash and was almost hit himself.

He told Local 10 News that his brother is his best friend.

“My brother was way more than just a father -- he was a best friend, a mentor -- he was so many things,” said Chris Williams.

Miramar police said they are searching for a white BMW that is believed to be a 2013-2016, 528i, 535i or 550i model with front-end damage.

This is not the first incident in this area in the past six months.

According to traffic reports, there have been four accidents in the area of Pembroke Road, where two have been ruled as hit-and-runs with one ending in a fatality.

The family is now hopeful Williams makes a full recovery and have a message for the driver:

“I forgive you and I know things happen we just want you to step forward,” said Moore.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or its driver is urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

Police said callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.