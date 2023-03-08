73º

LIVE

Local News

Pedestrian dies after being struck by Jeep in Miami Gardens

Annaliese Garcia, Reporter

Amanda Batchelor, Digital Executive Producer

Tags: Miami Gardens, Miami-Dade County, Traffic
A pedestrian was killed overnight in a crash in Miami Gardens.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in Miami Gardens.

The crash occurred overnight in the area of Northwest 199th Street and 37th Avenue.

A Local 10 News crew was at the scene Wednesday morning as a tarp covered the victim’s body on the roadway. A wheelchair could be seen nearby.

A Jeep Wrangler was also parked at the scene.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials confirmed that the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details were immediately released.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Annaliese Garcia joined Local 10 News in January 2020. Born and raised in Miami, she graduated from the University of Miami, where she studied broadcast journalism. She began her career at Univision. Before arriving at Local 10, she was with NBC2 (WBBH-TV) covering Southwest Florida. She's glad to be back in Miami!

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Amanda Batchelor is the Digital Executive Producer for Local10.com.

email