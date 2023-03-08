Pedestrian dies after being struck by Jeep in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in Miami Gardens.
The crash occurred overnight in the area of Northwest 199th Street and 37th Avenue.
A Local 10 News crew was at the scene Wednesday morning as a tarp covered the victim’s body on the roadway. A wheelchair could be seen nearby.
A Jeep Wrangler was also parked at the scene.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials confirmed that the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other details were immediately released.