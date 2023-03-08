Slain boy’s father, teacher, detective testify during woman’s trial in Broward

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.. – A father testified on Wednesday in Broward County court against the woman who stands accused of killing his three-year-old son Ahziya in 2015.

Nelson Osceola said Analiz Osceola, who is also known as Analiz Rodezno, was his wife and Ahziya was her stepson when he vanished on March 19, 2015, from the home they shared in Hollywood.

“She called me and said my son was missing,” Nelson Osceola said, also describing Analiz Osceola as Ahziya’s main caretaker.

Hollywood Detective Sean Keough and Latoshia Huell, a Seminole Tribe of Florida Preschool Teacher, also testified on Tuesday for the prosecution.

“He was a happy little fellow. He played activities with other kids,” Huell said.

A video showed Analiz Osceola admitting to Keough that she was involved in hiding his body in a garbage bag and inside a box in the laundry room.

“The child’s clothing was removed revealing the bruising,” Keough said.

Analiz Osceola told him she didn’t kill him. The medical examiner later determined that Ahziya had suffered blunt force trauma.

“I had seen other child deaths but nothing like this one,” Keough said during his testimony in court on Tuesday.

Analiz Osceola faces charges of aggravated manslaughter, child neglect, and providing false information to law enforcement.

