19 Cuban migrants taken into custody in Key Largo

KEY LARGO, Fla. – Over a dozen Cuban migrants were taken into custody after arriving on a homemade boat early Saturday morning, according to a top U.S. Border Patrol official.

Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar, who leads the agency’s Miami sector, tweeted that Border Patrol agents encountered a total of 19 migrants around 4 a.m. in Key Largo.

Sources told Local 10 News that the migrants were apprehended around Mile Marker 94.

Slosar did not confirm if any migrants were hurt.

They are expected to be repatriated to Cuba.