Police: Man attempts murder in Miami-Dade just about a week before probation ends

MIAMI – When Dominic “Nick” Jackson met with detectives on Monday afternoon in Opa-locka, and they took him to the Northside District Station, detectives noticed that he was wearing the same sandals that he wore during a recent shooting that was captured on surveillance video, according to the police arrest report.

Detectives accused Jackson, 19, of trying to kill his pregnant girlfriend’s brother while out on probation in Miami-Dade County, records show. Corrections officers booked him on Tuesday morning at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Jackson’s pregnant girlfriend accused him of punching her on March 6, so Jackson shot her brother on March 7 after he protested over the abuse, according to police. The shooting was in the area of Northwest 114 Street and 22 Avenue, in Miami-Dade’s Westview neighborhood.

The victim, who suffered gunshot wounds to his left arm and left leg, told detectives that the shooting involved Jackson and a group of about four others, so he was forced to shoot back. There was evidence of the conflict on Instagram and text messages, according to the police.

Records show corrections had released Jackson on a $1,500 bond on Aug. 13, after a police officer arrested him for loitering or prowling and resisting an officer without violence to his person. The case closed on Sept. 20, but Jackson’s probation period was set to end on March 22.

Jackson, who is being held without bond, is facing a new charge of attempted first-degree murder with a deadly weapon.