Argument after man called ‘gay’ ends in shooting at Miami Gardens gas station, police say

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A 56-year-old man is facing an attempted murder charge after police say he shot and wounded another man at a Miami Gardens gas station — all because of an argument over something the accused shooter called him.

Police arrested Anthony Deangla Beasley on Tuesday.

According to an arrest report, Miami Gardens police responded to the Marathon gas station at 1695 NW 183rd St. just after midnight on March 1 after getting reports of someone shot.

The report states that surveillance video showed Beasley pulling up to a gas pump in a car belonging to his dead mother and conversing with the victim, who had approached his passenger’s side open window.

A witness told police that Beasley called the other man “gay,” which upset him.

“I will beat your a--,” the victim told Beasley, according to police.

The witness said Beasley replied: “Yes, you probably would beat my a--, because you are younger than me and I’m older.”

The report states the argument began to get “serious” afterward.

Investigating officers described surveillance video showing what happened next.

“The suspect (Beasley) eventually gets out of his vehicle and stands between the car door and the vehicle. The suspect is then seen taking out a firearm several times and eventually extending his arm out, rapidly striking the victim in the face with the firearm,” police wrote. “The suspect then closes his driver’s door and walks up to the victim still holding the firearm and leans into the victim’s face and appears to be saying something.”

According to police, the victim was heard saying: “You made me bleed, you’re supposed to be my uncle.”

Police said the argument continued and both men walked toward the rear of the vehicle.

They said the victim then took off his shirt and walked toward Beasley, getting inches towards his face.

With a gun in one hand and a drink in the other, Beasley fired at the other man at point-blank range, striking him in the abdomen, police wrote.

The victim was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, according to the report.

Police said that Beasley told investigators that he shot the other man because he was “attacked.”

“The suspect, the victim and the witnesses (were) all seen drinking unknown beverages for about two and a half hours leading to the shooting,” police wrote in the report.

Beasley, who also resides in Miami Gardens, was being held without bond in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.