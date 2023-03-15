Last call on South Beach rolled back in ruling

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Partiers headed to South Beach this Spring Break will have their outings cut short after a ruling by a judge.

On Tuesday, Circuit Judge Reemberto Diaz set an ordinance to roll back liquor sales at businesses in the south of Fifth district to 2:00 a.m., from 5:00 a.m., on Miami Beach.

Small neighborhood bars with capacity for less than 100 people will not be affected by the ordinance, passed by the City of Miami Beach on Feb. 22. The ordinance is in response to an injunction denied by the judge, filed by Amnesia International, the owners of Story Nightclub, which will be affected along with Big Pink.

There is a 30 day stay on the ruling to give the businesses a small amount of time to prepare, according to Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber.

The club’s owners have reportedly said they will continue to fight the ordinance. Their attorney released a statement on Wednesday:

“Story is more than a nightclub. It is a nearly 30-year staple of our community and part of what gives South Beach its reputation for safe and enjoyable hospitality experiences. Hundreds of people depend on Story for their livelihoods and we could not be more grateful that they have the opportunity to stay in business as we begin the appeals process. We are confident that Story will prevail.” Sean Burstyn, counsel to Story Nightclub and founder of Burstyn Law

The ruling would make an earlier cut-off time permanent, allowing for alcohol sales and consumption between 8:00 a.m. and 2:00 a.m.

“This is a residential neighborhood with over 5,000 residents. Close to 1,000 kids, schools, houses of worship. That should not have to endure 24-hour nightclubs. It shouldn’t have all night clubs and our residents shouldn’t have to endure that. Hopefully we can begin enforcement very soon,” said Gelber.

Leah Holdari lives south of Fifth and said she’s conflicted over what the cutoff will mean for the area.

“I don’t know I’m all for people having fun, but if it’s keeping people awake at night it’s a little tough,” said Holdari.

Miami Beach city officials filed an emergency order in 2022 to declare a curfew and state of emergency to curb the crowds and gun violence during Spring Break.