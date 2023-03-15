Miami condo valet helps rob, zip-tie resident, police say

MIAMI – As a valet attendant, Antoine Louissaint was hired to help the residents of the Aria on the Bay Condominium. Miami police say he robbed one of them instead.

Antoine Leffort Louissaint, 43, of Hollywood, faces charges of armed robbery, kidnapping and burglary. He appeared in front of Miami-Dade Judge Mindy Glazer on Wednesday, who ordered he remain held without bond.

Phillip Valcy-Charles, 26, was also arrested in the case.

According to Miami police, the crime happened at the luxury high-rise, located at 488 NE 18th St. in the city’s Edgewater neighborhood, just before 12:45 a.m. on Jan. 20.

Police said the victim was walking out of his apartment to meet his friend when he saw Louissaint and Valcy-Charles exiting the elevator and walking towards him.

The report states that one of the men pulled out a gun, ordered the victim back into his apartment and ordered him to give up the jewelry he had on.

The victim then laid on the ground and the two proceeded to zip-tie his hands and feet together, police wrote, then ransacked his apartment.

Afterward, “one of the offenders began speaking to the victim in English but the victim could not understand him,” police wrote. “The offender pistol-whipped him on the back of the head, when the other offender retrieved a kitchen knife that was in the sink, placed it against the victims neck and demanded more jewelry.”

The victim told the men he had no more jewelry to give them and the pair left, police said.

Surveillance video showed the pair arriving at the building in a white BMW and gaining access using a key fob, according to the report.

It turned out that the key fob belonged to Louissaint through his work as a valet at the building.

Police interviewed Louissaint on Feb. 1, who told investigators that he was home with his family on the night of the robbery and never left his house, the report states.

“He stated that he did not know where his assigned key fob was and only realized it was missing when the apartment building asked for it back,” the investigating officer wrote. “The surveillance from the apartment building showed (Louissaint) to be the last person who used the key fob days before the robbery.”

Additionally, police later obtained cell phone data placing Louissaint at the scene of the crime and showing that he talked to Valcy-Charles on the phone “numerous” times before and after the robbery.

Louissaint, who was arrested by MPD’s Felony Apprehension Team on Tuesday, was being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.