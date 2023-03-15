66º

Video shows Miami Fire Rescue saving worker who fell 7 feet from underground scaffold

Ryan Mackey, Digital Journalist

MIAMI – City of Miami Fire-Rescue crews saved the life of a worker Wednesday morning after he fell 7 feet off a scaffold while pressure cleaning at a water treatment plant.

Firefighters responded to the Miami-Dade Water Treatment Plant around 11:30 a.m. at 3895 Rickenbacker Causeway after receiving a call that a worker had a long fall.

Crews said that the worker was pressure cleaning inside a water clarifier 20 feet below ground level when he fell approximately 7 feet from a scaffolding incident.

According to Miami Fire Rescue officials, the Technical Rescue Team and other units were dispatched to remove the victim from the clarifier using specialized equipment.

Upon arrival, paramedics descended to the ground level and began assessing and treating the worker.

Authorities said Technical Rescue specialists prepared a hauling system with rope and a stokes basket to raise the worker to safety.

Local 10 News obtained video from Miami Fire Rescue that shows an aerial truck being used as a high point anchor, and the harnessed worker being hoisted up to firefighters, who later transferred him to a stretcher.

The worker was then transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.

