Plantation police officers surround driver after ‘short pursuit’ in Broward

DAVIE, Fla. – Police officers boxed in a driver at a shopping mall’s parking lot on Wednesday in Broward County.

According to Officer Chavez Grant, a spokesman for the Plantation Police Department, there was a “short” police pursuit after a report about an aggravated assault.

Police officers boxed in a car on Wednesday in the parking lot of a shopping mall in Broward County.

The police officers surrounded the car in the parking lot near the intersection of South University Drive and Southwest Sixth Street.

A driver and a passenger related to the case fled in a vehicle until police officers stopped them and placed both of them into custody, according to Grant.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

