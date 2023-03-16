Nature photographer hears splash; sees alligator attacking another gator

CHRISTMAS, Fla. – A nature photographer had just finished taking pictures of nesting birds in Central Florida, when she happened on a very frightening scene.
Barbara D’Angelo says she was heading back to her car at the Orlando Wetlands Park on Monday around 6 p.m.
She was walking on a shoreline path near the visitor center, and looking at a golden sunset, when she heard a giant splash.
D’Angelo turned and saw a large bull alligator with another gator in its mouth.
She watched the larger gator slam the smaller gator’s body and tail like a whip at least 3 times.
D’Angelo says the beast had an eye on her the whole time while making its kill, but felt that she was a safe distance away to take pictures.
She said the scary encounter lasted two minutes.
Orlando Wetlands Park is in an area known as Christmas, which is about 30 minutes east of Orlando.
Christmas, Florida is reportedly home to the world’s largest alligator-shaped building.