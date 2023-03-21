Miami-Dade detectives searching for 34-year-old man’s killer ask public for help

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The Miami-Dade Police Department detectives who are searching for a man’s killer asked the public for help on Tuesday. They released a flyer they are hoping the community will distribute.

Police officers found Matthew Canario dead on March 14 in the area of Northwest 85 Street and Fifth Court, just east of Interstate 95, in Miami-Dade’s West Little River neighborhood. Fire Rescue personnel pronounced Canario dead, police said.

A yellow tarp covered Canario’s body near a black Mercedes-Benz sports utility vehicle at the crime scene, as investigators collected evidence. A witness called the police to report that she was shot at while driving in the area that same day, police said.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.