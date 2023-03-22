76º

Police: Man shot in head in Miramar

Sanela Sabovic, Reporter

Amanda Batchelor, Digital Executive Producer

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Police are investigating after a man was shot in the head early Wednesday morning in Miramar.

Police responded to the area of Pembroke Road and Hiatus Road shortly after midnight after receiving reports about a man on the sidewalk who had been injured.

Officers arrived at the scene to find the victim with a head injury.

The man was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital, where doctors discovered that he had been shot in the head.

The victim is listed in critical condition, authorities confirmed.

Traffic was shut down for nearly nine hours as authorities investigated the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

No other details were immediately released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

