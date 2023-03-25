U.S. military, Iran-backed militias clash in Syria after drone kills U.S. contractor

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden warned Iran on Friday that attacks on U.S. troops will be met with force. Iran, a Russian ally, has been on the opposing side of the U.S. efforts in Ukraine and Syria.

After a U.S. contractor was killed in Syria, U.S. F-15 fighter jets delivered two airstrikes at facilities associated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, a branch of the Iranian Armed Forces, according to the Pentagon.

“The United States does not — emphasize does not — seek conflict with Iran, but be prepared for us to act forcefully to protect our people,” Biden said.

Biden was in Ottawa, Canada, to meet with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau when the Pentagon announced that the U.S. military had responded to the death of a U.S. contractor after a drone exploded on Thursday at a U.S. facility in Syria. Six others were injured, including five U.S. troops.

Biden authorized a military operation “to send a very clear message that we will take the protection of our personnel seriously and that we will respond quickly and decisively if they are threatened,” Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder, a Pentagon spokesman, said Friday during a news conference.

The Iranian-backed militias responded with “near-coordinated attacks on US positions in eastern Syria” on Friday, and injured a US service member, according to Charles Lister, the director of Syria and Countering Terrorism and Extremism programs at the Middle East Institute in Washington, D.C.

The civil war in Syria began over a decade ago. Russia and Iran support Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. The U.S. supports the Kurdish against the Islamic State.

