Miami police investigating after pedestrian injured in hit-and-run crash

MIAMI – Miami police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left one pedestrian injured early Saturday morning.

It happened just after 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of Southwest Second Street and Second Avenue, just east of Bayfront Park.

According to Officer Kiara Delva, a spokeswoman for the Miami-Dade Police Department, fire rescue personnel also responded to the scene.

Authorities have not said if the victim was transported to a nearby hospital.

Detectives are investigating the cause of the crash.

No other information has been given at this time.