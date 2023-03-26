SWAT team responds to Hollywood home overnight

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A large police presence including a SWAT team responded to a Hollywood neighborhood early Sunday morning.

It happened along the 400 block of North Rainbow Drive.

Authorities responded shortly after midnight and remained at the scene for several hours.

Local 10 News’ cameras captured investigators searching for clues near a home.

SWAT crews and a crime scene van were also observed at the scene.

Police have yet to provide any information on exactly what happened or if anyone was taken into custody.

Anyone with information is urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.