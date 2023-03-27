New video released as Dania Beach man accused of dog hoarding faces more charges

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – New video shows the squalid conditions deputies said 60 dogs faced in a 62-year-old man’s Dania Beach home.

Raymond Christian Ledbetter, already facing about 100 charges in connection to the case, now faces around 125 after more charges were added over the weekend.

Deputies said some of the dogs under his care had to be euthanized. One was found dead inside.

Authorities said they had initially responded to his home in connection to a domestic violence incident.

It took days for Broward Animal Care officials to capture all of the dogs, who were terrified of people.

Some dogs literally hid inside the walls, that they literally chewed right through to access.

The dogs had no contact with the outside world.

After the horrifying find, the community is coming together to find them patient and loving homes.

The dogs are being placed up for adoption at the Broward County Animal Care and Adoption Center on Southwest 42nd Street.

After appearing on Local 10 News this weekend, Peppermint Patty was adopted out.

Broward Animal Care also saw two more adoptions from the hoard over the weekend.

The Broward Humane Society is also involved.

“I think you work with the pets,” Cherie Wachter, its vice president of marketing, said. “You’re gonna have a wonderful family member and everything right now is a little scary for them.”