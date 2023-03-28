Miami Beach mayor: ‘We are doing everything we can to try to tell the world that we don’t want you here’

The Miami Beach Police Department reported police officers have arrested 488 people and seized 105 firearms during spring break this year.

Osagie Jordan Idahosa, 21, a college student from Georgia, died after he was wounded on March 17 during one of the two fatal shootings on Ocean Drive.

The March 17 shooting also wounded Tameen Abdullah, 21, another student from Georgia, and resulted in the arrest of Lawarren Omeal Meadows, 23, of Tallahassee.

“Jordan was a special guy. He went from being homeschooled to being a scholar. There are millions and millions of memories of me and Jordan,” Idahosa’s brother Sammy Idahosa told WALB a few days after the shooting.

The solution to making spring break safer, Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said, is to shut down the raucous nightlife because the island city is not Las Vegas or New Orleans.

“We are doing everything we can to try to tell the world that we don’t want you here,” Gelber said after a recent commission meeting.

Meadows confessed to firing his gun in self-defense near the intersection of Ocean Drive and Seventh Street after he said a gunman threatened him, police said. Police officers reported seizing four weapons while investigating Idahosa’s murder.

While trying to plan for a safer spring break next year in Miami Beach, the city commissioners recently discussed the possibility of hosting organized events that require tickets and security screenings with metal detectors to keep weapons away from the public.

Gelber said commissioners have sent a message through previous curfews and limits on liquor sales for tourists to take the party elsewhere. Entrepreneurs are fighting against the limits in court.

The hospitality industry has benefited from the return of tourists after persevering through the pandemic challenges of 2020 and 2021. The country’s largest hotel markets reported average annual occupancy rising and the average daily rate increasing, according to a Marcus & Millichap report.

Despite some protest, Gelber has said the measures are necessary because for years the large crowds during spring break have just been too difficult to police.

