Police respond to Kendall medical building after report of armed person

Police are investigating after receiving a call about an armed person at a medical office in Kendall Tuesday morning.

KENDALL, Fla. – Miami-Dade police responded to a medical office building Tuesday morning after receiving reports about a person in the building who made threats while armed with a gun.

The building is located at 10700 SW 88th St.

Sky 10 was above the scene around 11:45 a.m. as a swarm of police vehicles could be seen parked outside the building.

Sources told Local 10 News that one person is in custody.

Miami-Dade police are now conducting a sweep of the building, which has about four floors of mixed office/medical suites.

No injuries have been reported.

Southbound lanes of Southwest 107th Avenue are currently closed just before Kendall Drive. A portion of Kendall Drive eastbound is also closed just before 107th Avenue.

No other details were immediately released.

This is a breaking news story. Watch Local 10 News or refresh this page for updates.