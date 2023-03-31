‘I’m feeling empty’: Family remains devastated after woman on scooter killed in hit-and-run crash in Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about a hit-and-run crash that left a woman dead.

The crash occurred just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday in the area of North State Road 7 and Northwest 29th Street in Lauderdale Lakes.

According to BSO spokesman Carey Codd, Ines Carbonell, 47, of Dania Beach, was riding a 2020 Yongfu YN50QT-8 motor scooter south on North State Road 7 when another vehicle that was also heading south struck the back of her scooter in the intersection.

Carbonell was thrown from the scooter and the driver of the other vehicle fled the scene, Codd said.

Detectives believe a second vehicle may have also struck Carbonell.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue transported the victim to Broward Health Medical Center, where she died.

“At this time, detectives have made several attempts to locate the initial unknown vehicle that struck Carbonell but have been unsuccessful,” Codd said in a news release.

Nelly Carbonell, Ines Carbonell’s sister, told Local 10 news that her sister came to this country from Peru back in December to help her family care for their ailing mother, who’d just had a stroke.

“I’m feeling empty you know, because she helped a lot with my mom,” she said. “Sometimes, I think that she’ll come back but I have to accept that she’s no longer here.”

Nelly Carbonell said that her sister was on her way back home from her cleaning job when she was struck on her motor scooter.

“I could feel that my little sister was there,” she said in Spanish.

Carbonell’s family told Local 10 News that it took hours before deputies could tell them what happened and they are now looking for justice.

“For her to rest in peace-- I want justice for my sister,” said her sister Roxana Carbonell. “That’s what I’m asking for.”

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Traffic Homicide Detective Sean Strzalkowski at 954-321-4845 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch App.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.