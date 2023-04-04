Emotional testimony marks 2nd day of trial for man accused of killing 11-year-old girl

The trial for the man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend’s young daughter continued on Tuesday.

In court, there was gut-wrenching testimony from Amaury Albarenga, the mother of 11-year-old Martha Guzman.

She describing what she did back in 2014 when she found her daughter’s body and realized her wrists and neck had been slashed by a knife.

Miguel Ruiz Lobo is standing trial for Guzman’s murder.

Ruiz Lobo is Albarenga’s ex-boyfriend. The state alleges he used a hidden key to enter Guzman’s Little Havana apartment while she was home alone, and that he killed the girl and staged it to look like suicide.

He did all this, prosecutors allege, because Guzman convinced her mother to break up with him.

The jury also heard from current and former members of the Miami Police Department, including one officer who said Ruiz Lobo returned to the scene, asking about what happened.

“He implied that it was a relationship with the lady in the apartment complex,” said Miami Police Officer Luis Vargas.

Ruiz Lobo, who previously pleaded not guilty, has remained in the custody of Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation after being indicted in July of 2014.

The trial will resume Wednesday morning.