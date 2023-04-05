Miami-Dade police investigating after camera found inside fire station bathroom

DORAL, Fla. – Police are investigating after a camera was found inside a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue station bathroom over the weekend.

Details were limited as of Wednesday, but the investigation centers around MDFR Station 69, located at 11151 NW 74th St. in Doral.

“We are aware of an incident that occurred over the weekend at MDFR Station 69,” an MDFR spokesperson said in a statement. “Immediate action was taken, and Miami-Dade police were requested to investigate. We are committed to the safety and well-being of our employees, and we will do everything in our power to ensure transparency throughout this process.”

Officials at the station had no comment Wednesday.

MDFR Chief Ray Jadallah sent an internal memo to employees following the incident.

“I have been made aware of an incident that took place this past weekend at Station 69,” the memo reads in part. “Due to the egregious nature of the incident, the Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD) was called in to conduct a thorough investigation. Given the sensitive nature of this process, the investigation will be conducted by MDPD in a manner that will protect the privacy of those involved to the greatest extent possible.”

It’s not clear if police had identified a suspect or suspects as of Wednesday afternoon.