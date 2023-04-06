Miami-Dade police officer, civilian injured in Hialeah Gardens crash

HIALEAH GARDENS, Fla. – A Miami-Dade police officer and a civilian were injured in a crash Thursday morning in Hialeah Gardens, authorities confirmed.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials, MDFR personnel responded to the scene on West Okeechobee Road near the Palmetto Expressway shortly before 9 a.m., along with Hialeah Fire Rescue.

Sky 10 was above the scene around 9:30 a.m. as the officer’s vehicle, which had front-end damage, was parked in the middle of the roadway.

Paramedics confirmed that one person was airlifted to the hospital.

Miami-Dade police said both the civilian and officer were hospitalized and are in stable condition. It’s unclear which one was transported to the hospital by helicopter.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No other details were immediately released.

