Police: Rifle-wielding pair shot, killed man in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police took one half of a pair of men accused in a fatal shooting over the weekend in southwest Miami-Dade into custody Wednesday.

Edward Gibbs, 27, known by the street names “Brazie” and “Lil’ Ed,” was arrested near his home in the Princeton area early Wednesday morning, according to an arrest report.

The second suspect, Mekhi Jones, 19, was still at-large, the report states.

On Saturday, the pair, armed with rifles, drove up to the Southwest 135th Avenue home of D’Andre Dakwon Gaspard in a white Honda Accord, saw Gaspard and ordered him to lay down at gunpoint, police said.

The report states that the pair shot Gaspard “multiple times” as he retreated into his home, then made “forced entry” inside.

Gaspard, mortally wounded, fought the two men before collapsing in front of his girlfriend, police said.

Gibbs and Jones then took off in the Honda, according to police. Officers later located the sedan outside of an apartment on Southwest 130th Avenue.

After obtaining a search warrant, police said they found Gibbs’ “unique” hoodie used in the homicide in that apartment.

Both men face second-degree murder and armed home invasion charges.

Gibbs was held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.