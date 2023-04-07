Big Mama marks Holy Week with giveaways, games, Easter egg hunt

Big Mama started her Easter celebration with a big giveaway for families and a fun play area for kids.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Holy Week for Essie “Big Mama” Reed and her group of Team of Life volunteers is just another reason to give gifts to those in need in her Broward County neighborhood.

Amid the rows and rows of baskets with food donations and Easter baskets to prepare the children to celebrate Easter on Sunday, Sharon Michel said Reed was “a blessing” in her life.

“Big Mama means the world to everybody,” Michel said.

Jordan Thompson remembers Big Mama’s events when she was a little girl and on Friday, after living in Georgia for the last 20 years, she returned to her neighborhood as a mother with her children.

“Everybody needs this,” Thompson. “Everybody needs that love.”

This year, children also had a bounce house to play and there was an early Easter egg hunt with prizes. Thompson said Reed has “the biggest heart” she has ever seen.

“It’s just amazing to know she’s still doing it today,” Thompson said. “I will never forget Big Mama. I will always remember her. I wanted my kids to meet her, to see where I came from.”

For more information about how to contribute to Big Mama’s Team of Life efforts, visit this PayPal page.

Here is a list of Easter egg hunts in Miami-Dade, Broward:

From a church’s helicopter sky drop at a park to a glow-in-the-dark hunt at a farm and a hunt that requires swimming in a pool, this list offers some choices to celebrate Easter with kids in South Florida.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY

Northeast:

The city of North Miami’s Spring Egg Hunt is from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., on April 8, at the Enchanted Forest Elaine Gordon Park, at 1725 NE 135 St. General admission is $3 in cash. For more information, visit this page

Sunny Isles Beach’s egg hunt is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., on April 8, at Pelican Community Park, at 18115 N Bay Rd. General admission is $5 for residents and $20 for others. For more information, visit this page.

Northwest

The T5 Foundation and Miami Slush are hosting an egg hunt from 12 to 5 p.m., on April 9 at Partners For Youth Park, at 5536 NW 21 Ave. The first 500 registered are free. For more information or to register, visit this Eventbrite page

The Vous Church is hosting a sky drop from a helicopter to start an egg hunt from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., on April 8, at Charles Hadley Park, at 1350 NW 50 St. General admission is free. For more information, visit this Eventbrite page

The Doral Yard’s egg hunt is from 12 to 4 p.m., at 8455 NW 53 St. General admission is $10. For more information, visit this page

The city of Hialeah’s Eggstravaganza is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., on April 8, at Milander Park, at 4700 Palm Ave. General admission tickets are $6. For more information, visit this page

The city of Miami Lakes’s egg hunt is from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., on April 8, at Veteran’s Park, at 15151 NW 82 Ave. General admission is free and Pop Tickets for pony rides and the petting zoo are $10. For more information, visit this Eventbrite page

Southwest

Miami

Coconut Grove’s egg hunt is from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., on April 8, at Elizabeth Virrick Park, at 3255 Plaza St. General admission is $12. For more information, visit this page

The Paradox Museum Miami is hosting the Think Egg-ain event on April 9 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., at 2301 N. Miami Ave., in Wynwood. Tickets are $27 for adults and $24 for children. The family four-pack is $92. For more information, visit this page

Miami Beach

A group of food trucks is hosting an Easter event from 5 to 10 p.m., on April 9, at Haulover Park, at 10800 Collins Ave. For more information, visit this Facebook page

BROWARD COUNTY

Northeast

Dania Beach’s egg hunt is at 10 a.m., on April 8, at Frost Park, at 300 NE Second St. General admission is free. For more information, visit this page

Southeast

Deerfield Beach’s egg hunt is from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., on April 8, at the Middle School Athletics Field, at 501 SE Sixth Ave. General admission is free. For more information, visit this page

Davie’s egg hunt is from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., on April 8, at the Bamford Sports Complex & Pine Island Park, at 3801 S. Pine Island Road. There is also an egg hunt at the pool from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., at the Pine Island Aquatics Center, at 3800 SW 92 Ave. Admission is $5. For more information, visit this page

Southwest

Family Farms is hosting 30-minute egg hunts from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., on April 8-9, at 14950 SW 14 St., in Davie. Admission for the hunt is $10. For more information, visit this page

Miramar’s egg hunt is from 2 to 8 p.m., on April 8, at Miramar Regional Park, at 16801 Miramar Parkway. General admission is free. For more information, visit this Eventbrite page

Plantation’s egg hunt is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., on April 8, at the Pop Travers Field, at 6250 SW 16 St. General admission is free. For more information, visit this page

Weston’s egg hunt is from 9:15 a.m. to 12 p.m., on April 8, at Regional Park, at 20200 Saddle Club Road. General admission is free. For more information, visit this page

