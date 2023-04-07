Big Mama marks Holy Week with giveaways, games, Easter egg hunt

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Holy Week for Essie “Big Mama” Reed and her group of Team of Life volunteers is just another reason to give gifts to those in need in her Broward County neighborhood.
Amid the rows and rows of baskets with food donations and Easter baskets to prepare the children to celebrate Easter on Sunday, Sharon Michel said Reed was “a blessing” in her life.
“Big Mama means the world to everybody,” Michel said.
Jordan Thompson remembers Big Mama’s events when she was a little girl and on Friday, after living in Georgia for the last 20 years, she returned to her neighborhood as a mother with her children.
“Everybody needs this,” Thompson. “Everybody needs that love.”
This year, children also had a bounce house to play and there was an early Easter egg hunt with prizes. Thompson said Reed has “the biggest heart” she has ever seen.
“It’s just amazing to know she’s still doing it today,” Thompson said. “I will never forget Big Mama. I will always remember her. I wanted my kids to meet her, to see where I came from.”
For more information about how to contribute to Big Mama’s Team of Life efforts, visit this PayPal page.
Here is a list of Easter egg hunts in Miami-Dade, Broward:
From a church’s helicopter sky drop at a park to a glow-in-the-dark hunt at a farm and a hunt that requires swimming in a pool, this list offers some choices to celebrate Easter with kids in South Florida.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY
Northeast:
- The city of North Miami’s Spring Egg Hunt is from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., on April 8, at the Enchanted Forest Elaine Gordon Park, at 1725 NE 135 St. General admission is $3 in cash. For more information, visit this page.
- Sunny Isles Beach’s egg hunt is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., on April 8, at Pelican Community Park, at 18115 N Bay Rd. General admission is $5 for residents and $20 for others. For more information, visit this page.
Northwest
- The T5 Foundation and Miami Slush are hosting an egg hunt from 12 to 5 p.m., on April 9 at Partners For Youth Park, at 5536 NW 21 Ave. The first 500 registered are free. For more information or to register, visit this Eventbrite page.
- The Vous Church is hosting a sky drop from a helicopter to start an egg hunt from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., on April 8, at Charles Hadley Park, at 1350 NW 50 St. General admission is free. For more information, visit this Eventbrite page.
- The Doral Yard’s egg hunt is from 12 to 4 p.m., at 8455 NW 53 St. General admission is $10. For more information, visit this page.
- The city of Hialeah’s Eggstravaganza is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., on April 8, at Milander Park, at 4700 Palm Ave. General admission tickets are $6. For more information, visit this page.
- The city of Miami Lakes’s egg hunt is from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., on April 8, at Veteran’s Park, at 15151 NW 82 Ave. General admission is free and Pop Tickets for pony rides and the petting zoo are $10. For more information, visit this Eventbrite page.
Southwest
- The Miami-Dade Police Department is hosting an egg hunt from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., on April 8, at South Dade Park, at 28151 SW 164 Ave.
- The Miami-Dade County Youth Fair’s egg hunt is from 1 to 3 pm., on April 9, at Tamiami Park, at 10901 SW 24 St. General admission is $12 online. For more information, visit this page.
- Cutler Bay’s egg hunt from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., on April 8, at Cutler Ridge Park, at 10100 SW 200 St. For more information, visit this page.
- The Brave Church is hosting an EggFest from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., on April 8, at 1300 SW 87 Ave., in Westchester. General admission is free. For more information, visit this Eventbrite page.
- The Neighbors of Schenley Park are hosting an egg hunt from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., on April 8, at 2750 SW 57th Ave. General admission is free. For more information, visit this Eventbrite page.
- Tinez Farms is hosting an egg hunt from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and a glow-in-the-dark egg hunt from 5 to 10 p.m., on Aug. 8, at 16405 SW 177th Ave. General admission is $17 for children and $19 for adults for daytime, and $19 for children and $22 for adults for the evening. For more information, visit this page.
- Zoo Miami is hosting an Egg-Venture from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., on April 9, at 12400 SW 152 St. General admission tickets are $22.95 for teens 13 and older and adults, and $18.95 for children ages 3 to 12. For more information, visit this page.
- South Miami’s easter egg hunt is from 5:30 to 7 p.m., on April 7, at Murray Park, at 5800 SW 66 St. Bring your own basket. For more information, visit this page.
- Granada Church is hosting an eater egg hunt from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., on April 9, at 950 University Dr., in Coral Gables. Admission is free. For more information, visit this Eventbrite page.
- Crossbridge Church is hosting an egg hunt from 3 to 5 p.m., on April 8, at 8000 SW 56th St. General admission is free. For more information, visit this Eventbrite page.
Miami
- Coconut Grove’s egg hunt is from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., on April 8, at Elizabeth Virrick Park, at 3255 Plaza St. General admission is $12. For more information, visit this page.
- The Paradox Museum Miami is hosting the Think Egg-ain event on April 9 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., at 2301 N. Miami Ave., in Wynwood. Tickets are $27 for adults and $24 for children. The family four-pack is $92. For more information, visit this page.
Miami Beach
- A group of food trucks is hosting an Easter event from 5 to 10 p.m., on April 9, at Haulover Park, at 10800 Collins Ave. For more information, visit this Facebook page.
BROWARD COUNTY
Northeast
- Dania Beach’s egg hunt is at 10 a.m., on April 8, at Frost Park, at 300 NE Second St. General admission is free. For more information, visit this page.
Southeast
- Deerfield Beach’s egg hunt is from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., on April 8, at the Middle School Athletics Field, at 501 SE Sixth Ave. General admission is free. For more information, visit this page.
- Davie’s egg hunt is from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., on April 8, at the Bamford Sports Complex & Pine Island Park, at 3801 S. Pine Island Road. There is also an egg hunt at the pool from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., at the Pine Island Aquatics Center, at 3800 SW 92 Ave. Admission is $5. For more information, visit this page.
Southwest
- Family Farms is hosting 30-minute egg hunts from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., on April 8-9, at 14950 SW 14 St., in Davie. Admission for the hunt is $10. For more information, visit this page.
- Miramar’s egg hunt is from 2 to 8 p.m., on April 8, at Miramar Regional Park, at 16801 Miramar Parkway. General admission is free. For more information, visit this Eventbrite page.
- Plantation’s egg hunt is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., on April 8, at the Pop Travers Field, at 6250 SW 16 St. General admission is free. For more information, visit this page.
- Weston’s egg hunt is from 9:15 a.m. to 12 p.m., on April 8, at Regional Park, at 20200 Saddle Club Road. General admission is free. For more information, visit this page.
