Police: Miami-Dade officer catches thief breaking into his vehicle

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Miami-Dade police officer captured a thief who was breaking into his vehicle early Friday morning outside his home in southwest Miami-Dade, authorities confirmed.

According to authorities, one suspect remains at large.

Police set up a perimeter as they search for the second suspect.

The identity of the person who was arrested has not yet been released.

