Walt Disney World Resort brings back annual passes

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – After a two-year hiatus, Walt Disney World annual passes will be available for purchase later this month.

Disney fans will be able to purchase a few different types of passes beginning on April 20.

According to the Disney Parks Blog the Disney Incredi-Pass, Disney Sorcerer Pass and the Disney Pirate Pass, for Florida Residents, will be available for purchase on Disney’s website.

Disney Vacation Club members will be able to purchase the DVC Disney Sorcerer Pass a week earlier, on April 13.

For a look at pricing, block out dates and/or to purchase your annual passes, click on this link.