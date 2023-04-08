Crimestoppers offers $13,000 reward for information after Palm Beach County deputy shot at

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – Crimestoppers of Palm Beach County is offering a $13,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest of a suspect after at least one shot was fired at a sheriff’s office deputy Friday.

Authorities said they responded to a shooting around 9:20 p.m. after a PBSO deputy was shot at by an unknown suspect while patrolling the 1400 block of Joe Louis Boulevard in Pahokee.

According to PBSO Spokeswoman Teri Barbera, the deputy was not injured but the marked patrol vehicle was damaged.

No other information has been released.

PBSO is urging anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-8477.