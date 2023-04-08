77º

Firefighters work to extinguish fire at Alfie’s Gun Club & Shooting Range in Davie

Cody Weddle , Reporter

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Firefighters responded to Alfie’s Gun Club & Shooting Range on Friday in Davie. (Google Maps)

DAVIE, Fla. – Firefighters were working to extinguish a fire at a gun store on Friday night in Davie.

The firefighters were at 7080 State Road 84, a commercial building near the Port Everglades Expressway. The fire was at Alfie’s Gun Club & Shooting Range.

Davie Fire Rescue crews were focusing on “a confined area of this business,” according to Fire Marshal Robert Taylor, who later added, “There have been no injuries reported.”

The cause of the fire was under investigation. Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

This is a developing story. Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Wilson Louis contributed to this report.

