‘Missing child alert’: Miami toddler vanishes

MIAMI – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a “Missing Child Alert” on Friday evening after a toddler vanished from Miami-Dade County.
One-year-old Tru Augustin was last seen on Wednesday in the area of Northwest 132 Street and 13 Avenue near Ben Franklin Park, west of Interstate 95.
The 18-month-old boy was last seen wearing a white shirt and a diaper. Miami-Dade detectives who are in touch with his family fear he may be in need of services.
FDLE agents and Miami-Dade detectives reported Tru was last seen with his father Wilson Augustin, 32, who is a convicted felon with a pending criminal case.
Records show Augustin, 32, has an open March 30 case in Miami-Dade County court for aggravated assault, grand theft, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
Court records show Miami-Dade corrections released him on March 30 after his bond was set at $22,500, and a judge ordered him to stay away from the victim.
Augustin was last released from prison on April 29, 2019, after he served time on a 2016 weapons charge, according to the Florida Department of Corrections.
Detectives were asking anyone with information about Tru’s whereabouts to call the FDLE at 1-888-356-4774 and Miami-Dade Police at 305-476-5436.
FDLE flyer
MDPD flyer