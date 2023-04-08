‘Missing child alert’: Miami toddler vanishes

One-year-old Tru Augustin was last seen on April 1 in Miami-Dade County, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

MIAMI – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a “Missing Child Alert” on Friday evening after a toddler vanished from Miami-Dade County.

One-year-old Tru Augustin was last seen on Wednesday in the area of Northwest 132 Street and 13 Avenue near Ben Franklin Park, west of Interstate 95.

The 18-month-old boy was last seen wearing a white shirt and a diaper. Miami-Dade detectives who are in touch with his family fear he may be in need of services.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is searching for Wilson Augustin, 32, in relation to a boy who vanished on April 1 from Miami-Dade County. (FDLE)

FDLE agents and Miami-Dade detectives reported Tru was last seen with his father Wilson Augustin, 32, who is a convicted felon with a pending criminal case.

Records show Augustin, 32, has an open March 30 case in Miami-Dade County court for aggravated assault, grand theft, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Court records show Miami-Dade corrections released him on March 30 after his bond was set at $22,500, and a judge ordered him to stay away from the victim.

Augustin was last released from prison on April 29, 2019, after he served time on a 2016 weapons charge, according to the Florida Department of Corrections.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about Tru’s whereabouts to call the FDLE at 1-888-356-4774 and Miami-Dade Police at 305-476-5436.

