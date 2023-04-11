Police: Argument over property leads to shooting in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating after a man was shot in the foot Tuesday morning.

The shooting was reported at 6:37 a.m. in the area of Northwest 33rd Avenue and 37th Street.

According to police, officers arrived at the scene to find a man with a superficial gunshot wound to the foot.

Police said they discovered that the victim and suspect are known to each other and had gotten into an argument over a property prior to the shooting.

The victim was treated for his injury at the scene.

No other details were immediately released.