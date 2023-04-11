Teen goes from high school football standout to wanted fugitive for liquor store murder

Brandon Frazier is wanted in Palm Beach County for a fatal shooting in March at a liquor store.

The Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday that a former Palm Beach Central High School football standout is now a 19-year-old wanted fugitive.

Detectives accused Brandon Mackenzie Frazier of fatally shooting a man at about 6:40 p.m., on March 21, at 777 Liquors, at 3613 S. Military Trail, in the Lake Worth Corridor area.

Frazier doesn’t have a criminal record. Palm Beach County court records show deputies arrested him late last June, but prosecutors later decided to drop the case.

Deputies reported finding the victim dead inside the 777 Liquors store. And about three weeks after the shooting, a judge issued a warrant for Frazier’s arrest on charges of first-degree murder with a firearm and shooting within an occupied dwelling.

Frazier, who is over 6 feet tall, played football as both a cornerback and free safety in high school, according to his Hudl profile. When he was a junior, New Era Prep reported he was the “No. 5 bubble player in Palm Beach County,” which meant he was “on the cusp of having a true breakout moment at some point.”

Frazier’s tweets from 2019 to 2021 show him working hard on the football field, wearing his 22 Broncos shirt, getting invitations to football camps, and visiting the University of Miami. The teen was in Palm Beach Central’s class of 2021.

Nearly two years after he left the school, Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office deputies distributed a flyer with his picture offering a $3,000 reward for information leading to his arrest for the murder.

Detectives asked anyone with information about the case to call Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-8477.

