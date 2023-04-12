Trap-setting underway after invasive fruit fly found in Davie

The peach fruit fly would "devastate" Florida crops, including citrus, if left unchecked, officials say.

DAVIE, Fla. – State agriculture officials are setting up traps in multiple Broward County communities after an unwelcome visitor made its way into Davie.

According to the city of Weston, which borders Davie to the west, officials located an invasive peach fruit fly in a trap.

The peach fruit fly is originally from Asia and attacks fruits including peaches, mangoes, guavas, apricots, figs and citrus.

“This pest is active throughout much of the year and in many places (is) considered a very serious pest of crops,” Weston city officials said. “(It) would devastate many of the fruits grown in southern Florida.”

Teams with the Division of Plant Industry were placing additional traps in a “buffer area” including several municipalities around Davie in an effort to locate additional flies.

“The public may see an increase in state trucks in the area as they place and check on traps,” Weston city officials said.