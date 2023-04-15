FDLE: Amber Alert issued for missing, endangered 3-year-old boy in Miami

An Amber Alert was issued Saturday morning after a 3-year-old boy was reported considered missing and endangered, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

MIAMI – An Amber Alert was issued Saturday morning after a 3-year-old boy was reported considered missing and endangered in Miami, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

According to Miami police, Oliver Williams was last seen around 3:30 a.m. in the area of Northwest 3rd Avenue and 15th Street in front of the Lotus House, a women’s domestic violence shelter.

Authorities said the mother was dropping off something at the Lotus House and left the car running with her sons Oliver and his 7-year-old sibling asleep inside when an unknown black male with a ball cap and orange shirt took the vehicle.

Detectives described the vehicle as a 2018 gray Hyundai Santa Fe with Florida license place 34BGWE.

Police said the toddler has braided hair and was wearing a green and yellow shirt with a fake brown belt with the word TMNJ, for Mutant Ninja Turtles, printed on it as well as black and green shorts and multi-colored Crocs.

According to detectives, the older child was dropped off at Northwest 6th Avenue and 58th Street shortly before 3:30 a.m. and was unhurt.

Anyone with knowledge of Oliver’s whereabouts is urged to contact FDLE at 305-579-6111 or the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6370 or 911.