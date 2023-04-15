Family hosting 5K in honor of teen who lost his life trying to save a stranger

SUNRISE, Fla. – The family of Aden Perry is hosting a 5K in his honor at FLA Live Arena on Sunday morning.

The event will begin at 8 a.m. at 1 Panther Pkwy, in Sunrise.

According to a press release, the “Aden Perry Hero Walk 5K” will help support the Aden Perry Good Samaritan Scholarship Fund, and “all proceeds will be used to keep Aden’s legacy alive by providing educational tools to South Florida students, and to reward students for their out-of-the-ordinary acts of kindness and service.”

Perry’s heroic efforts came after an 18-year-old was driving home and had lost his way. He then crashed his car into a lake in Sunrise.

Perry, who was 17 at the time, was in the area when the crash happened and tried to help.

Both would lose their lives after the tragedy back on April 19, 2022.

In honor Perry’s braveness, selflessness and kind heart, friends, family and the South Florida community are now coming together for the 5k run.

If you are interested in this event, please confirm attendance by email along with the names of crew members who will be attending the event to adensmum@comcast.net.

According to event organizers, the 5K not only will help students on their academic journeys but will raise awareness of the Aden Perry Hero Life Ring Initiative, whose goal is to install life rings along waterways to aid in future water emergencies.

Perry’s family has also set up a GoFundMe page that will provide scholarships to students interested in medicine or science.

For more information, please contact Sarah Perry, Aden’s mother, at 954-348-2064.