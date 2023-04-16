81º

Beloved missing boxer found safely, reunited with grateful owners

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A South Florida couple that was desperately searching for their missing dog received some happy news over the weekend.

Based off the video, a Good Samaritan said he spotted the dog and recognized her, seemingly from posters and news coverage.

Cell phone video taken by pet detective Jamie Katz shows the couple being reunited with their beloved 1-year-old purebred boxer.

Despite the couple offering a $5,000 reward for anyone who found the dog, the man who found her could be heard in the video saying he didn’t want a penny.

The dog was in the car with the couple when they were hit by a speeding driver in Kendall over a week ago.

Her owner said the crash spooked the dog, causing her to run off.

David Dwork joined the WPLG Local 10 News team in August 2019. Born and raised in Miami-Dade County, David has covered South Florida sports since 2007.

