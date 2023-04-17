David’s Bridal files for bankruptcy for second time in 5 years

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 19: A David's Bridal store stands in Manhattan on November 19, 2018 in New York City. The wedding dress retailer has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Monday. The company, which will continue to operate throughout bankruptcy, is coming to terms with changing consumer tastes in the wedding industry and a heavy debt load. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

David’s Bridal has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection for a second time.

According to an ABC Action News report, the news comes after the company, which is one of the largest sellers of wedding gowns in the U.S., announced it would be eliminating over 9,200 positions across the country.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the Conshohocken, Pennsylvania-based retailer employs more than 11,000 workers.

This is the second time David’s Bridal has filed for bankruptcy protection in the last five years.

It previously filed for bankruptcy in 2018 due to growing debt and the declining sales of wedding dresses.

It emerged from bankruptcy in 2019.

Following the latest filing, David’s Bridal confirmed that it is looking to sell the company.

The retailer’s stores remain open, however, and they are reportedly still fulfilling orders without disruption or delay.