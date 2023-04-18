76º

The Children’s Trust committing $383 million to after-school, camp programs in Miami-Dade

Jenise Fernandez, Anchor/Reporter

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The Children’s Trust has announced an unprecedented gift to help fund more than 100 after-school and summer camp programs in Miami-Dade County.

The donation will help tens of thousands of children, especially those who are the most at risk.

The group is making a five-year commitment of $76 million per year — a whopping total of $383 million.

The investment will help 143 programs and impact over 36,000 school-aged children.

The programs keep kids safe and engaged while helping families across the county.

Eddie Brown, who is a single father of two, said without The Children’s Trust, he wouldn’t have the support he needed to work while making sure his kids were looked after.

