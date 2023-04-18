The Children’s Trust committing $383 million to after-school, camp programs in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The Children’s Trust has announced an unprecedented gift to help fund more than 100 after-school and summer camp programs in Miami-Dade County.

The donation will help tens of thousands of children, especially those who are the most at risk.

The group is making a five-year commitment of $76 million per year — a whopping total of $383 million.

The investment will help 143 programs and impact over 36,000 school-aged children.

The programs keep kids safe and engaged while helping families across the county.

Eddie Brown, who is a single father of two, said without The Children’s Trust, he wouldn’t have the support he needed to work while making sure his kids were looked after.

For more information about The Children’s Trust and the programs they are offering, click here.