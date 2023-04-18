Video shows crossdresser stealing from Macy’s in Miami-Dade before police chase, crash in Broward

AVENTURA, Fla. – Police officers released surveillance videos in the case of a retail theft suspect in Miami-Dade County who police officers recently arrested in Broward County after a chase ended in a crash.

Surveillance video shows a crossdresser who was wearing a white bandanna over a long wig, a light blue cropped T-shirt, and black capri pants while stealing at Aventura Mall, police said.

The video shows him at the Macy’s fragrance department when store security saw him take a perfume that was on display and place it into a bag that he was carrying, police said. At the store’s exit, one of the crooks used pepper spray on a Macy’s employee before they got away in a Lexus with dark-tinted windows, police said.

Police officers in Broward later attempted to stop the driver of the Lexus, identified as Armani Antwan Greene, a suspect in retail theft and robbery in Miami-Dade. There was a police pursuit on April 5, in Lauderhill, police said.

Greene, 21, a woman who was born in Hollywood and lives in North Lauderdale, crashed the Lexus, and police officers arrested her near the intersection of Orange Drive and Davie Road, records show.

Armani Greene was arrested earlier this month and she is facing retail theft and robbery charges in Miami-Dade County. (MDCR)

Police officers also arrested a juvenile who was in the car with Greene, but they did not arrest a man who was with them when the Lexus crashed, police said.

Prosecutors in Broward County filed charges against Greene on April 6. She is facing charges of fleeing with disregard for safety, a second-degree felony, and resisting or obstructing without violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. She posted a $5,000 bond in Broward on April 11, court records show.

In Miami-Dade County, Greene is facing criminal charges in two cases: One for armed robbery while wearing a mask and the other for retail theft. Miami-Dade County Corrections and Rehabilitation records show Greene was booked on April 13 and the judge ordered house arrest plus a $12,500 bond.

The Aventura Police Department handled the case in Miami-Dade, and The Lauderhill Police Department handled the case in Broward. Detectives were asking anyone with information about the cases to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.