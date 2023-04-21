Caught on camera: Grown man has meltdown over crying baby on Fort Lauderdale-bound flight

A grown man had a meltdown over a baby on a flight headed to Fort Lauderdale.

ORLANDO, Fla. – We’ve all been there. You’re on a flight and a baby starts crying.

Instead of putting up with it or empathizing with the family, one man on a Fort Lauderdale-bound flight decided to throw a fit, which got him kicked off the plane.

The midair meltdown of epic proportions happened aboard one Southwest Airlines flight - not just from the baby on board - but also from an adult passenger.

“Lower the baby’s voice!” the man is heard saying.

This passenger was seen losing his cool after a baby was crying for an extended period of time.

Flight attendants pleaded with him to stop yelling.

“Let’s be rational for a second,” a flight attendant is heard saying.

Monique, a passenger, said: “All of a sudden, this guy was just screaming on the top of his lungs. It was definitely a good five minutes or so, and it was just getting worse and worse and worse.”

The flight landed in Orlando and all the passengers were forced to deplane.

“You want me to scream? You want me to scream? I’ll f---ing scream. Please stop the baby,” the man says in the video.

Security met the adult passenger at the gate.

“We commend our crew for exhibiting outstanding professionalism while handling a challenging situation and we appreciate the patience of our other customers onboard who had to experience the behavior,” Southwest said in a statement.

ABC News aviation contributor John Nance weighed in.

“I think the number one thing to say here is that even though our crews handle these things as diplomatically as they can, at the end result, (if) you don’t sit down and close your mouth and stop doing whatever it is you are doing, you are doing to be hauled off by police at the other end,” Nance said.

It’s unclear if that man faced any consequences from police or the airline for his outburst.