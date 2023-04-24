BSO: 2 hospitalized after Mace incident at Broward high school

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Two people were hospitalized Monday after a Mace incident at a high school in Broward County, Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue officials confirmed.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Boyd H. Anderson High School, located at 3050 NW 41st St. in Lauderdale Lakes, around 11:20 a.m.

Authorities confirmed that the pepper spray was discharged during some kind of conflict or fight.

They said 11 people were exposed, but only two were transported to Broward Health Medical Center.

According to authorities, symptoms experienced by those affected included sore throat, watery eyes and throat irritation.

“In checking with school administrators, several students were involved in an altercation on the school’s courtyard during lunchtime,” a statement from the school district read. “During the altercation, pepper spray was dispersed. While no one was seriously injured, several students were treated for pepper spray exposure and two students were transported to a local hospital for observation.

“School administrators are investigating the incident and the source of the pepper spray. The students involved in the altercation incident will receive appropriate school disciplinary consequences in accordance with the Code Book of Student Conduct.”