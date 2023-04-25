Loaded gun in student’s backpack prompts lockdown at Broward elementary school

Deputies responded to Park Lakes Elementary School in Lauderdale Lakes after a student brought a loaded gun to school Tuesday.

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – A Broward elementary school went into lockdown amid a large police presence after school officials found a gun in a student’s backpack Tuesday morning.

Authorities responded to Park Lakes Elementary School, located at 3925 N. State Road 7 in Lauderdale Lakes, just after 9:15 a.m. after school security staff found the gun.

The school’s principal, Rhonda Parris, sent a message to parents about the incident.

“This morning, our security team safely confiscated a loaded weapon that was found inside a student’s backpack. I want to assure you this situation did not involve any threats toward our school and all students are safe,” Parris said. “In an abundance of caution, our school is on lockdown as we continue to work with the Broward Sheriff’s Office regarding this matter.”

BSO spokesperson Gerdy St. Louis said no threats had been made and the incident appears to have been accidental.

“Deputies made contact with the student and the child’s father, who stated he accidentally placed the weapon in the wrong bag,” St. Louis said. “The weapon was confiscated, and the father is being charged accordingly.”