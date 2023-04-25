Miami-Dade man arrested after fatally shooting wife in head, police say

Michel Lostal, 45, is facing one of second-degree murder after being accused of fatally shooting his wife.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Miami-Dade man was arrested Sunday after fatally shooting his wife in the head, authorities confirmed Tuesday.

According to Miami-Dade police, officers responded to a shooting around 11:30 p.m. at a home near the 18000 block of Northwest 55th Avenue.

Authorities said upon arrival, they discovered a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to her head.

Police said the victim was lying on the floor of the master bedroom of the home as Michel Lostal, 45, was giving her CPR.

According to his arrest report, Lostal admitted to police that he had shot his wife in the head.

According to detectives, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived at the scene and transported the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Lostal was taken into custody and transported to the MDPD Homicide Bureau to be interviewed.

Investigators said that Lostal told police that he and the victim began dating in 2005 and had lived together since 2011.

According to police, Lostal and the victim had no children in common.

He is facing one count of second-degree murder with a deadly weapon.